Synagogue attack in Michigan raises safety concerns for Bakersfield's Jewish community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A suspect was killed after an apparent vehicle ramming and shooting incident at a synagogue in Michigan on Thursday. No one else was killed, but the attack is raising concerns about safety at Jewish houses of worship across the country, including here in Bakersfield.

Just one day before the Michigan attack, I spoke with local leaders at Temple Beth El about the Jewish community being urged to stay vigilant of potential attacks related to the Iran war.

Local Jewish leaders say security has been a growing priority for years, with ongoing efforts to protect congregations.

Rabbi Jonathan Klein, with Temple Beth El, said the climate facing Jewish communities has shifted in a troubling direction.

"People either look at jews as either thumbs up or thumbs down, and right now we have more thumbs down than we have had in a very long time. I actually do think it's worse now. I think that there's a culture shift, and it is a dangerous one, against the Jewish community," Rabbi Klein said.

Rabbi Klein and Avital Anders, also with Temple Beth El, say much of that heightened concern began after the attack on Israel in October of 2023, which they believe also sparked a rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric. Rabbi Klein believes current global tensions are adding to those concerns.

"We are now seeing a particularly aggressive time against jews," Klein said.

"So we are becoming the scapegoat for anything that is going wrong," Anders said.

Temple Beth El has taken several steps to protect its community, including adding security cameras, a perimeter fence, and other protective measures through a state security grant.

"So we've hardened the target, is the terminology," Anders said.

Anders and Rabbi Klein say some of the strongest support has come from the local community. Rock Harbor Church has even stepped up, offering armed security pro bono during services. But incidents across the country remind them why they can't let their guard down.

"There are definitely people who are still nervous and still concerned anyway. But we gather, and people come. We appreciate the ability to be together," Anders said.

Despite those concerns, leaders at Temple Beth El say their message to the community is not to live in fear.

"A lot of us resent the fact that this war and the antisemitism that surrounds us is negating this core mission that we as jews have, to be a light to the nations, and to create a better world for all," Klein said.

Their focus remains on coming together and continuing to stay alert.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

