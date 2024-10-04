Synagogue in Downtown Bakersfield Catches Fire Twice

The old synagogue on 17th Street burned again overnight. Arson investigators say this building is an ongoing issue threatening the safety of fire crews and residents.

A synagogue in downtown Bakersfield caught fire twice

The fires were intentionally set by transients

Multiple individuals were arrested for trespassing on the property

The second fire burned the entire roof of the building

Despite poor conditions, transients are expected to return to seek shelter

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A synagogue fire occurred in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, not once but twice. This building has caught on fire half a dozen times this year.

"Last night, we received reports of an abandoned church on fire," stated Arson Investigator Captain Jon Wegis. "Fire crews responded quickly and found heavy fire in the rear of the building."

Heavy fire that was intentionally set by transients inhabiting the building.

"This has been scattered all over the place. On the second story, there's more of this: clothing, beds, and mattresses," said Wegis.

Wegis walked me through the building and pointed out some of the transients' belongings charred from the fire.

Following the first fire, multiple individuals were arrested for trespassing on the property. The second fire began early Thursday morning, and its cause is still under investigation.

"The second fire burned the entire roof off the middle of the building," said Wegis.

Despite the poor conditions, they're expecting transients to return to the synagogue to seek shelter.

"Unfortunately, this is an ongoing issue," said Wegis. "They're trying to be as proactive as possible by constantly coming in here and doing sweeps of as many vacant buildings as possible. They have coordinated efforts with BPD and code enforcement."

If the owners don't board it up, fire crews will make an effort to secure the building until the next time.

