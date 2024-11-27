Taft College Womens' Volleyball Head Coach receives two Coach of the Year Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mallori Gibson-Rossi a Bakersfield native who was a star volleyball athlete in high school and college. Takes her skills to Taft College and coaches the team to a remarkable 14-2 season.



The Cougars are currently in the third round of playoffs.

Rossi receives Coach of the year Central Valley Conference and Northern California Region Coach of the Year.

Taft College beat Hartnell College in second round of playoffs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Bakersfield native who was a star volleyball player in high school and college is now using her skills to coach Taft College women's volleyball in a remarkable season. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Mallori Gibson-Rossi's team has only lost two games this season and has won two coach of the years awards.

Rossi has played for multiple teams throughout her career, from Foothill, to the University of Colorado and Overseas. She has taken all those years of experience and applied them to her team in Taft. This season she won two awards; Coach of the Year Central Valley Conference and Northern California Region Coach of the Year.

"I say the first couple of years was rough, just wanting to be out there doing it myself. I feel like it's also helped me to be able to connect with my student athletes from the coach's standpoint. I feel like I'm able to understand what they're going through, the demands of being a student athlete. Trying to balance their life at home with everything else. I really try to connect with them on a more personal level." said Rossi

Mallori started playing volleyball at a young age originally being coached by her dad. She tells me he taught her how to care for every player like they are family.

Mike Gibson father and coach said "She worked her tail off to do that, she was a division I coach at Fresno state and a division II coach. This opened up, and she goes "Dad theirs a job in Kern County" I said "where at?" and she said "Taft!" I said "come home!" She deserves this she is a really good coach and a good person."

The Cougars have went on a 14-2 season, and are currently in the playoffs. Rossi's players tell me she taught them so much on and off the court.

"Coach mal has taught us a lot, obviously to be better volleyball players but most importantly to be better people. She pushes us to be our best everyday, have the best attitude, work together, and to give out 100% even if its not your normally 100%." said Avery Claunch sophomore outside hitter.

The ladies at Taft won against Hartnell College in their second round playoff game. Their season is continuing and their waiting for their match in the third round. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

