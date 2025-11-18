Taft College's Faith Hamstreet swings her way to the 3C2A Womens' Golf State Championships

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Faith Hamstreet in her first year with Taft College has been breaking barriers on and off the course. Ending her season ranked #1 in the Big 8 Northern Conference Regional Tournament.

Golf is a game of precision, nerve, and relentless focus, and Faith Hamstreet has all three. The Taft College standout has recently made a name for herself this season, breaking barriers and lifting the communities hope. This past weekend she ranked top 10 in the 3C2A Women's Golf State Championships.

Faith Hamstreet is a Bakersfield local who has been swinging the clubs ever since she could remember. Her father was her main role model who drew her to the sport, and ever since then she hasn't looked back.

Faith Hamstreet Taft College Golfer said "One day my dad was going to the golf course and I asked to go with him. I had tried other sports, nothing really stuck with me. I went out with him and then after that I knew this was the sport for me. I went to get my own clubs, starting playing more and more. Playing tournaments in high school and now I am continuing my dream in college."

Faith tells me she originally started as a late enrollment student at Taft and first thing she wanted to do was join the team.

Tom Olejnik Taft College Golf Coach said "She is really an accomplished player, and watching her growth this season has been phenomenal. She doesn't have a lot of holes in her game. I think what sets her apart from competitors is her short game when she does miss the green. Her ability to get up and down the green and stay par a lot of times has been amazing to watch."

Going into this past weekend Faith landed first place in the Big 8 Northern Conference Regional Tournament, firing rounds of 73 and 72 for a two-round total of 145 with one under par. Her coach credits it to her mental game and how she approaches every tee.

"She's human she can be frustrated, but at the end of the day. Being able to hold it together, focus, and execute a shot under pressure is the hardest thing to do and she does it great." said Olejnik

Students from multiple community colleges across the state of California gathered in Solvang CA for a two day event to crown the winner. Faith has been training for this very moment to show her game at the national level.

"On the golf course I know that I matured a lot since high school. Ive learned my game, and I know how to play my game. As long as I am out there trusting myself, I know I am a good player. I know I can place number one in these tournaments." said Hamstreet

The weather disrupted day two of the championships, but Faith Hamstreet ended up in 10th place out of close to 70 competitors.

