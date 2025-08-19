Taft community mourns 17-year-old killed while trying to break up fight

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Taft community is grieving after 17-year-old Brody Davis was shot and killed early Sunday morning while reportedly trying to intervene in an altercation.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Bluffs at Panorama Park on the east side of the parking lot.

"It's out there, it's on social media, it's been all over social media platforms, the video of the shooting itself, but it appears at this time that the victim in this case was attempting to intervene between some type of altercation with other subjects involved," said James Jones, Bakersfield Police Department.

Jones said first responders attempted life-saving measures on Davis but were unsuccessful.

Around 1 p.m. later that day, Bakersfield Police arrested the alleged shooter, 19-year-old Sebastian Dominguez, who is currently being held without bond.

"There is all kinds of speculation as far as what the initial altercation was about, but it didn't warrant going to this level," Jones said.

I spoke with Davis's mother, Ramona Garcia, who told me she is devastated after losing her son. She shared pictures of them together, which were taken just a day before the shooting.

Garcia said there has been tremendous support from the Taft community, with many neighbors dropping off food and sharing how much Davis will be missed. For Garcia, this outpouring shows how much her son was loved.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Garcia plans to be in court when Dominguez is arraigned, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

