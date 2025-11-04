Taft Cougars receives their first glove deal for their baseball program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Taft College becomes the first junior college to receive a glove deal in California for their baseball team. Players were able to customize their gloves to represent themselves while they play.

Taft College's baseball program has recently received their first glove deal with Grace Day Glove Company through local a disturber known as GameDay Gloves. They officially became the first junior college in California to have a glove deal motivating their players that nothing is impossible.

The Cougars have been saving up for this deal to provide their players with the best equipment to enhance their performance on the field.

Vince Maiocco Head Coach for Taft Cougars Mens Baseball said "Well, it's one of those things that I've always wanted to do. Unfortunately when you are at a junior college you're on a shoe string budget with keeping everything together with duck tape and baling wire. Over the years we've done a number of fundraisers probably most notable our Triple Plate Dinner. With having 10 of these in the past we've been able to accumulate some decent amount of funds. It came to the point where I was like I want to go gloves!"

Partnering with a local disturber known as GameDay Gloves. James Hintz the owner tells me he hopes this deal not only spikes the Cougars recruitment but also exposes his business to the Kern County Community.

James Hintz Owner of GameDay Gloves said "I think it's really cool to be apart of this historic moment. I think this will be a great differentiator for Vince and the Taft College program. Hell be able to vouch, the recruiting process in getting players to come to a junior college is a difficult task. Being able to offer something different that the other schools don't will be great for him and this program.

Each glove is sentimental to each player and they tell me they are overly excited to get them broken in for the season.

Caleb Garven Right hand Pitcher said "I've had the same glove for a couple years so I wanted to change things up. Kind of make it similar with the black and blonde linings. I'm from Australia so I have the flag on here. When I first started at Taft there was two people with my name so I added my nickname on the glove also. Last but not least I added the TC for Taft College."

Caleb tells me the college attracted him to the program but he never expected them to pay for a gift like this. No player came out of pocket for their glove and they are overly grateful.

"It's awesome you know, it's a great opportunity and we are very fortunate for everything we get here at Taft. We didn't expect this coming into this year. It's an amazing gift, and an amazing opportunity we are truly thankful for our coaches for sure." said Garven

The cougars next game will be Friday November 7th against Allan Hancock College at Taft.

