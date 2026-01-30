Taft police investigate man allegedly set on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police in Taft are investigating the circumstances that led up to a man suffering serious burns. I spoke with the victim's family. They tell me their loved one remains hospitalized and are praying for his recovery.

Leo Terry Father of Billy Terry said "They say that a girl slung gas on him and his skin was just melting off his body."

44-year-old Billy Terry is the man who suffered severe burns to over 70 percent of his body, according to his family. Taft police say that on January 22nd, there was a social gathering at a home on the 700 block of K Street with people standing around a fire pit. When police arrived, they found the victim with severe burns.

Billy's nephew was present at the party and tells me he tried to extinguish the flames.

Edward Curry Nephew said "He went up in flames, and I ran over there and tried to pat it out as much as I could. I tried everything I could, I didn't know what to do cause I was in shock."

Leo and his son Billy are co-owners of a new restaurant in Taft. called Hungry Grizzly Sandwiches & Co. Witnesses say the girl involved was a new hire at the restaurant and had a history of conflict with Billy before the party.

Steve Singh Cousin of Victim said "There were some words exchanged between the manager and this other individual."

According to accounts, she had previously vowed to "get Billy back" for the way he spoke to her.

"He screamed that he was dying, and my nephew knocked him down and tried to roll him and pat him out. He was so saturated with gas, even my nephew still has nightmares over it." said Terry

We reached out to Taft Police for comment, but they declined. So far, no arrests have been made. Billy Terry is receiving care at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. According to his family, he faces a long recovery journey—he'll need to learn how to walk again and undergo several surgeries to regain a sense of normalcy.

His loved ones are asking the community to keep him in their prayers and to support his business in any way possible.

If you are interested in supporting the family you can visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-billy-terry-heal-after-lifealtering-burn-injuries

"Fooling around or intentional its still not an accident. Everybody knows how to act around campfires and gasoline." said Singh

This is still an open investigation, and Taft PD asks if you know any information to reach out with the number on your screen.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

