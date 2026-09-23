Taft storefront vacancies decline as city, businesses work to draw customers downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Center Street in Taft, one door opens into a business that has served the community for 16 years. Just a few steps away, another storefront remains empty.

The City of Taft estimates more than a dozen commercial properties or storefronts are currently vacant across the city. That count includes some properties undergoing renovations, redevelopment or other transitions.

Despite the visible vacancies, city officials say the number has decreased slightly in recent years as several properties have changed ownership and undergone improvements for new commercial uses.

One business that brought life back to a previously empty building is Black Gold Brewing Company.

"I opened a brewery on Center Street to try to bring it back to life," owner Michael Long said.

Long said vacant storefronts affect more than the appearance of downtown. With fewer businesses operating nearby, customers have fewer reasons to visit the area, reducing foot traffic for the shops and restaurants that remain.

The City of Taft says one of the biggest obstacles to reopening older commercial buildings is the cost of bringing them into compliance with current building, fire and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Those expenses can come before a business sells its first product or serves its first customer.

"It costs a lot of money to run a small business these days, especially a brick-and-mortar," said Stephanie Stuntebeck, executive director of the Taft Chamber of Commerce.

Stuntebeck said prospective business owners must also compete with the convenience of online shopping. However, she described Taft as a business-friendly community where entrepreneurs can receive help navigating the permitting process.

"If you go to our city offices on Kern Street, they can put you in the right direction for your permits and everything you need," Stuntebeck said.

The city says it streamlines its permitting and entitlement processes, does not charge developer impact fees and works with the Taft Chamber of Commerce and regional economic-development organizations to recruit businesses.

Long believes attracting customers also requires making Taft's existing businesses easier to see.

He showed 23ABC a proposed design for a highway sign that would advertise the restaurants, stores and services located just off Highway 119. The sign is Long's concept and is not an approved city project.

"The sign would be helpful because it would bring people in, not necessarily to my store," Long said. "As they drive through and they look around, they go, 'Hey, let's go over to that little shop over there.'"

Long said the goal would be to give travelers a reason to turn onto Center Street and discover businesses they may not see from the highway.

City officials say two additional properties are now in the planning stages for tenant improvements and possible commercial occupancy. No new tenants have been publicly announced.

For longtime business owners such as Long, each reopened door represents another opportunity to generate foot traffic and bring more activity downtown.

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