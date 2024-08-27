Take Flight in Bakersfield and Learn with Monarch Wings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Monarch Wings is a non-profit organization that encourages young adults to look into aviation careers. Organizers say its a career not many people look into anymore unless they have family that flies.



Plans to open a aviation museum in Bakersfield.

Teaching young adults about careers in the field and how to fly a plane.

Plans to work with schools and other organizations to get the word out about careers in Aviation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Troy Hightower started a company to influence young adults to take flight in their education. I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Monarch Wings is a non-profit showing upcoming individuals the possibilities of being a pilot and the careers surrounding it.

Troy Hightower says "People find out about general aviation the smaller planes, most people find out about it because their family or fathers or grandfathers had planes or were involved. Or they were in the military, it's pretty much word of mouth."

Troy Hightower tells me his organization was born out of the need for more exposure for the industry. He said his goal is to teach young people about airplanes and airports... how to get jobs at the airport, and most importantly, how to fly.

"There was nowhere I could go or anybody I could talk to. I had lots of questions about aviation, but there were no pathways. For me to learn more or for me to find out what to do or even how to get a job at the airport." said Troy

Monarch Wings plans to offer free learning material at its aviation museum for kids 10 and up. He also plans to provide this information to individuals in STEM or after-school programs. Hoping that one day one of them pick up aviation.

Troy Hightower said "There is a lot of aviation and aerospace in the area including Palmdale which is close. It's an attraction that anyone can come see that's our plan. But its main function will be to house the children learning center."

Organizers say phase 2 of Monarch Wings will be to build a new hanger. To house the learning facility and the aviation museum for 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

