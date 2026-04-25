Take One, Leave One: Trinket boxes bring joy to Bakersfield neighborhoods

Take something and leave something. It’s a simple action that’s taken social media by storm.

“I think it's a really fun idea for the kids to trade maybe a few extra things that they have laying around the house that maybe they don’t use that maybe another kid might like or enjoy,” said parent Verenice Calderon.

Parent Verenice Calderon says they would normally spend the day indoors — that is, until she heard about trinket boxes.

Trinket boxes have taken social media by storm, filled with everything from stickers to small toys. The concept is simple, take one, leave one.

But what started as an online trend is now showing up in neighborhoods all across the city.

“Every time I come here I see a different trinket,” said Donna Arriaga.

The Bakersfield “Trinkets and More” box, located off Panorama, has been up since February 21st.

Donna Arriaga says she created the box after seeing videos online — but never expected it to grow this quickly.

“I've noticed that there’s a whole community around it and it’s brought a lot of people together,” Arriaga said.

Yet, even with the growing community, Arriaga says she’s faced some setbacks — including vandalism to the box.

“I thought about taking it down but I'm just going to repaint it. It brings me joy having the box up for other people because I know people really enjoy it,” she said.

Arriaga says the messages, photos, and videos she gets from the community are what keep her motivated to maintain the box for families like Calderon’s.

“Thank you for the trinket trading boxes they’re really fun, we really enjoy them, me and my family do anyways,” Calderon said.

Trinket boxes everywhere have one goal in mind, to bring a little bit of joy into your day. So, when you visit, remember the rule of thumb: take something and leave something.

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