Take the Walk: keeping an eye on neighborhoods in Oildale

Organized by the non-profit Oildale Community Action Team, these walks are an opportunity for neighbors to address what they see wrong in their area and connect to the proper resources.

“All of this is community togetherness, you know?” said Steven Wagoner.

Wagoner lives in Oildale an when he first heard about a neighborhood walk to address crime and community concerns, he jumped at the opportunity.

That was six years ago.

“We’d move right down the street of Lincoln Avenue, which was a war zone back then," he said. "Now it’s not!”

Last year a walk was held on Willow Drive.

“We had quite a few on that walk," said Stefani Yoder, a member of the OCAT board.

Yoder said that walk was less focused on crime concerns but more on infrastructure within the neighborhood.

“Concerns about big potholes, places to park your car, sidewalks things like that," she said,

Coming back a year later, Yoder said she sees a difference.

But members of OCAT say they’ve seen a reduction in calls for a walk.

“Part of the reason I think we haven’t really had as many lately anywhere is there’s been a lot of movement with the Third District Supervisor's strike teams and cleanups and stuff like that," said David Kadel, vice president of OCAT.

While certain things may be improving, Kadel says it’s still important to keep these walks going — as they not only maintain improvements but offer neighbors the chance to keep that work going themselves.

Because even when things are cleaned up and the walk is over, the need will still be there.

Anyone can reach out to OCAT through their social media and request a walk of their area.

