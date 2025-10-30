Tariffs expected to drive up home remodeling prices

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Homeowners planning kitchen or bathroom remodels may want to start their projects soon, as new tariffs on imported cabinets and vanities could significantly increase costs in the coming months.

Melina Meyer, project manager with Coast Design and Build, said her company has already absorbed a 20% tariff to protect clients from price increases. However, she said they've been told tariffs on imported cabinets and vanities will jump to 70% starting in January.

"Say, for instance, a kitchen right now that is running between 35 to $50,000, is going to jump, starting at 45 to $65,000," Meyer said.

Meyer said even big box stores like Home Depot and Lowe's won't be exempt from the price hikes. She also mentioned tariffs are impacting more than just cabinets and vanities, affecting tiles, countertops, screws, wood, and steel as well.

"So not only is your finished material going to be more expensive, but the actual cost of your labor and your rough material will also be going up," Meyer said.

Meyer recommends that homeowners planning projects visit local businesses to see what inventory remains that hasn't been hit by tariffs yet. To avoid overspending, she advises taking action promptly.

"Get your contract signed before January, get your materials ordered, so that you can avoid this extra price hike," Meyer said.

The new tariffs are expected to take effect in the new year, giving remodelers and homeowners just a few months to lock in lower prices.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

