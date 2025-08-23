Tariffs on Aluminum and Steel cause price hikes shipping delays at Bakersfield Bike Shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At Snider’s Cyclery — a Bakersfield family-owned bike shop that’s been in business since 1904 — co-owner Olivia Snider says business isn’t what it used to be.

“It’s been a little bit slower to get shipments here in the United States,” Snider said. “Some of our manufacturers are trying to either wait out the tariffs or avoid them altogether.”

Snider says bike prices have increased anywhere from 5 to 10 percent. While suppliers try to absorb some of the rising costs, many companies are passing them on to consumers through increased shipping fees.

“Bike prices have gone up, and a lot of companies are trying to offset that cost with higher shipping fees,” she added.

The recent price shifts follow former President Trump’s announcement that tariffs on imported aluminum and steel would double—from 25% to 50%—for several foreign countries. The United Kingdom is one of the few nations exempt from the hike.

Dr. Aaron Hedge, an economics professor at California State University, Bakersfield, says while most consumers don’t directly purchase raw aluminum or steel, the effects are far-reaching.

“These are inputs into something else,” said Hedge. “Consumers like you and me — we don’t buy steel or aluminum; we buy products that have gone through manufacturing.”

That includes everyday items like butter knives, baby strollers, spray deodorants, and bicycles. And for manufacturers and retailers, the increased costs make it harder to set stable prices.

“If you're importing a full bike, then you have to figure out what percentage of that bike is either aluminum or steel,” Hedge explained.

At Snyder’s Cyclery, Snider points out several key components — like chains and derailleurs — that are made from materials now impacted by the increased tariffs. With prices already fluctuating, she encourages customers to shop early, especially before the holiday rush.

“Right now is a great time to purchase a bike — there are more bikes on sale,” Snider said. “But in the coming year, you're not going to see as many discounts.”

As the economic landscape continues to shift, it remains unclear just how deeply the rising tariffs will impact local businesses and consumers. 23ABC will continue to follow this story and keep you informed.

