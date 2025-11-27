Tariffs put the squeeze on holiday deals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Black Friday shoppers hunting for deals this year may end up spending more than expected, as ongoing tariffs continue to impact product prices across multiple categories.

While many Bakersfield residents are avoiding the traditional in-store Black Friday rush, they're still seeking holiday savings through alternative methods.

"Not so much on the day after Thanksgiving, too many people, too many lines," James Munroe said.

His wife, Andrea Munroe, has already completed most of her holiday shopping online, a strategy that may offer the best savings opportunities this year.

"So you will have access to a larger inventory online, which means you might have access to a little deeper discounts than you would here," said Aaron Hegde, a professor of economics and agricultural business at California State University, Bakersfield.

However, Hegde warns that tariffs have created uncertainty for retailers, affecting inventory planning and driving up prices nationwide. The advertised discounts may not represent the savings they appear to offer.

"You might still be seeing 30% off, 40% off, but the question is, 30% off of what? So if the price has already gone up 50% and then you give a 50% discount on that, that's really only like a 25% discount," Hegde said.

Consumers could end up spending up to 10% more on gifts this year compared to last year, with electronics seeing some of the biggest price increases. This trend particularly impacts major retailers like Best Buy.

"Are they willing to sell more volume at a lower margin, or will they hold onto the margin and not sell as much?" Hegde said.

The economics professor encourages shoppers to research thoroughly, compare prices across multiple platforms, and maintain strict budgets — even if that means skipping the newest gadgets.

"Shop online, of course. And the Black Friday deals are already here, so you don't even have to wait for Friday," Andrea Munroe said.

Hegde advises consumers to shop early rather than waiting closer to Christmas, when deals become fewer and farther between.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

