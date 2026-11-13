'Taylor’s life was never yours to take': Man sentenced in Bakersfield mother's murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man convicted of killing Taylor Denay Dominguez was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Thursday, with an additional 10 years and four months.

Rafael Estrada pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in Dominguez's death, which happened in May 2025.

During Thursday's sentencing, Dominguez's family addressed the court, sharing the lasting impact of her death and calling for others experiencing domestic violence to seek help.

"You'll be sentenced for what you did, but our family has been sentenced to a lifetime of missing someone we'll never get back. Taylor's life was never yours to take," one of Dominguez's family member told the court.

According to the family, Dominguez and her four children had moved in with her mother, Sandra Apodaca, to escape what they described as an abusive relationship with Estrada.

Police say Estrada later found them at Apodaca's home on Monterey Street. Following an argument, investigators say Estrada stabbed Dominguez in the throat in front of two of her four children.

Estrada was given an opportunity to address the court during Thursday's hearing.

"I want the children to know that they should love each other and take care of each other because they're all they have," Estrada said.

He also expressed remorse for his actions and said he hopes to be forgiven one day.

Dominguez's children told 23ABC they do not resent Estrada, but still wish they understood why he killed their mother.

Her daughter, Aniyah Dominguez, said the family is grateful for the support of her grandparents but that adjusting to life without her mother will be difficult.

"Obviously, we have our grandparents who are helping us with a lot. It's going to be a hard situation going home to, like, no mom because my mom was my best friend," Aniyah said.

Her sister, Alinah Dominguez, said she still has love for Estrada but believes he must face the consequences of his actions.

"I still have some love for him, but if you do the crime, you do the time, right?" Alinah said.

For Apodaca, remembering her daughter means holding on to the life she lived rather than focusing only on how it ended.

"We will always remember the dash in-between — the day of her first breath and the day of her last breath," Apodaca said.

The family hopes sharing Dominguez's story will encourage others experiencing domestic violence to speak up and seek help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through the Open Door Network.

AI was used to assist in converting the original broadcast script into a written digital article. The article was reviewed and edited by the reporter for accuracy, context, and editorial standards.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

