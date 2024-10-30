TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT: a symbol of safety for some trick-or-treaters

It’s Halloween night– kids dressed up in costumes go door to door, shouting ‘trick or treat!’ as neighbors pass out candy.

Imagine being one of those kids, but you can’t eat any of the candy you receive.

The Teal Pumpkin Project strives to change this narrative so kids with allergies can have access to treats.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One in thirteen children in America have a food allergy. That's according to Food Allergy Research and Education, or FARE, who hosts the Teal Pumpkin Project each year.

“Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement to create a safer, more inclusive Halloween for all trick-or-treaters by encouraging the availability of non-food related treats,” said Sung Poblete, CEO of FARE.

She says this initiative started close to home for one family.

“A very, very wonderful mom with a food allergy kid started this and decided to partner with FARE a little bit over ten years ago,” said Poblete.

Now, the project spans across the U.S.

“Halloween is such a magical time of year, and so having kids feel inclusive by giving out treats that are non food based, everyone could have a good time,” said Poblete.

To know if a house is participating, you may see a teal pumpkin sitting on their porch. Or, you can follow the map on the FARE website to plan out your trick-or-treat trail.

“There’s an incredible interactive map where you with your parents can chart out your route, your map of where you want to go during your trick or treating night,” said Poblete. “And you can see where all of your teal pumpkins will be and see all of the non food related treats that you can collect.”

Treats can range from play dough, to slimes, to friendship bracelets.

Poblete said, “If you want to be a food allergy champion or ally, all you need is a teal pumpkin.”

If you want to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project, follow these three steps:

Add your address to the Teal Pumpkin Project Map, so kids looking for non-food treats can plan their routes. Show your participation with a teal pumpkin or one of FARE’s free printable signs. On Halloween, be sure to have non-food treats ready for trick-or-treaters!

