TEAMING UP AGAINST CANCER: A Community Fighting for a Cure in Kern County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You’ve heard countless stories from across the county about how the Teaming Up Against Cancer event is making a real impact on so many lives. Join us as we come together to fight cancer and support those who need it most.

The Kern County Cancer Foundation started Teaming Up Against Cancer, an event that raises money to benefit the foundation. The Kern County Cancer Foundation is dedicated to providing financial support for cancer treatment to residents of Kern County.

Tori Jacobs works at CBCC, and they have a team competing in the event. In 2023, she lost her father to cancer, and she says CBCC, along with Dignity Health, are happy to be there to support the survivors of Kern County. “Having resources here locally in Kern County for these patients to get that financial assistance to pay for their cancer treatment takes a huge burden off of the family and really helps them get the treatment and become a survivor that they can live a very happy, healthy life.” Jacobs said.

Throughout the month, we’ve been showcasing the event, and I’ve had the chance to interview cancer survivors, volunteers and supporters in the community, cancer facilities, and doctors who have told me how the Kern County Cancer Foundation has helped them in so many ways.

The Bakersfield High School Girls JV Softball Team came out in support of Team 23's very own Veronica Placencia. Andi Munoz, is a Supporter and the coach for the softball team and she says,

“I’m here for Veronica to support her. She is a cancer survivor, and we are just out here to bring joy to her and to support ABC News and her as well.”

Melody Saberon Ybarra is just one of the many people who came out to the Teaming Up Against Cancer event in support of herself and other survivors, and she says she loves talking with other survivors knowing they understand what she’s going through. “A few years ago, I wanted to participate with my team, but because I love volunteering as a survivor and talking with other survivors, I left it all to my kids and husband to take care of the team. We fundraise because we know it’s all for a good cause, and it all stays here in Kern County.” She said.

At the event, there are different vendors, games, activities, families, supporters, and survivors all there to make a difference.

As of now, the Kern County Cancer Foundation has raised $65,000 in funds to support local cancer patients here in Kern County.

You can still donate online through the 16th at kerncountycancerfoundation.org.

23 ABC is a proud sponsor of the Teaming Up Against Cancer event, which benefits the Kern County Cancer Foundation. 23 ABC was able to raise $5,000 for the foundation.

