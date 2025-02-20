Teaming Up Against Cancer aims to support and raise funds for cancer survivors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Francisco Verni discusses his battle with cancer and the pivotal role of the Kern County Cancer Foundation in providing support.



Francisco V shares his personal cancer journey.

The Kern County Cancer Foundation plays a vital role in support.

Community efforts are highlighted in the battle against cancer.

Awareness and resources are crucial for cancer survivors.

Teamwork and collaboration are emphasized in cancer care.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Teaming Up Against Cancer event is only a few weeks away. I was able to speak with one cancer survivor about his journey.

This is Francisco Verni, who is a father, a dedicated worker, and a cancer survivor who has been dealing with stage 3 thymic carcinoma cancer since September of last year. He says going through this journey has not been easy, but he says it’s the people who stood by him that have made all the difference. "It flipped my world upside down and it’s still kind of recent and fresh, so you know, going in and out of the cancer center, doing the chemo, and meeting some of the people who are going through the same situation as me, it’s been a blessing. Some of the people I’ve met have been a lot of help and support." He said.

He says one of the programs he is very thankful for is the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

Michelle Avila is the executive director for the Kern County Cancer Foundation, and she says, "From the day of diagnosis, you are surviving cancer."

"The biggest thing is not to be afraid to ask for help. I’ve spoken with other people who had no idea that cancer grants existed, so I’ve been very vocal about it and how it has been able to help." Francisco Verni said.

The Kern County Cancer Foundation aims to help Kern County residents who are in need of financial assistance for cancer treatment. The foundation was founded in 2012 by community members who saw firsthand how cancer can affect someone and decided to help eliminate the financial burden.

"The first thing that they wanted to bill me for was the port and how they inject the chemo, and immediately we were like, ‘Whoa, that’s a lot of money. What are we going to do?’ I think my partner saw how stressed out I was about the whole thing." Francisco Verni said.

The Kern County Cancer Foundation started Teaming Up Against Cancer events, which raise money to benefit the foundation. 23 ABC is a proud sponsor of this event. Teams will compete in different activities to have the chance to win the "Ultimate Cancer Fighter" trophies. This competition will take place at Liberty Park on March 15th.

You can still sign up to participate in the Team Up Against Cancer event by visiting their website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

