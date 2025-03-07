Tee off for charity with United Way Central Eastern California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 3rd Annual United Way of Central Eastern California Charity Golf Classic is next month and right now is the time to sign up!

Enjoy a day on the greens while supporting our community. All the proceeds from the event go to benefit UWCEC's programs, including their financial literacy scholarships.

The event is taking place April 14 at the Kern River Golf Course on Rudal Road. Motor City Lexus is sponsoring a $10,000 Hole-In-One prize. Teams can sign up for $650 and the event is limited to the first 36 teams.

For more details visitUnited Way of Central Eastern California here.

