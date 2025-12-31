Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen arraigned in September shooting death of Foothill High School student

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An 18-year-old accused in a September shooting that killed a 15-year-old Foothill High School student was arraigned Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court.

Joshua Camarena faces multiple felony charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault by firing a gun from a vehicle, conspiracy and several gang-related offenses. A judge also issued a criminal protective order in the case for a juvenile.

Camarena was arrested along with Estevan Romero-Valencia, 18, and a 17-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting of Jacob Jesus Hernandez on Sept. 26. Authorities said the shooting occurred on Morning Drive, just south of Highway 178.

Hernandez and a 16-year-old were both taken to a hospital following the shooting. Hernandez later died from his injuries.

Hernandez was a student at Foothill High School. Friends, family members and loved ones filled the halls of Kern County Superior Court ahead of Tuesday’s arraignment in a show of support.

Following the shooting, the Kern High School District released a statement offering condolences to Hernandez’s family.

Camarena is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court Jan. 8 in Bakersfield.

