Teen leaders shine as Boys & Girls Club registration reopens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — I'm Madi Vollmer and I spent time at the Boys and Girls Club learning more about their community and how others can get involved.

For over 58 years, the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County has empowered local youth with mentorship, resources, and opportunities. With 3 clubhouses and 70 school sites in communities like Bakersfield, Arvin, Tehachapi, and Lamont, they reach over 15,000 kids each year.

Their mission is to help young people reach their full potential.

I was able to meet one of these local teens who shared the impact the club has had on his life. Elias Velazquez, is and 11th grader at Boys & Girls Club and he says, "I come here throughout the summer and during the school year, and I think it’s really a good combo because after school I get to do all the fun stuff. I can also do homework here during homework time."

Not only did I learn about Elias’ favorite activities, like attending a Keystone Conference, and the club's job readiness program that helped him get an internship —But I also saw how important it is to give back to our community’s future.

One local teen is making a big difference — presenting a $30,000 check to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County. The funds come from his charity golf tournament, One Shot at a Time.

Dylan Brar, is a local 12th grader and the founder of One Shot at a Time, and he says, "One of my goals by starting this foundation was to inspire other kids my age to give back in any way they can. I've played my whole life and learned so many great life lessons through playing, and I just want as many people to learn those lessons as possible."

For Elias, the club continues to be a place where fun and growth go hand in hand — shaping tomorrow’s leaders today.

"It's just all great, like having friends here and coming every day. I like playing pool — it’s one of my favorite activities — and basketball." Elias Velazquez said.

Registration is now open with a one-time fee of $45 for the rest of the school year.

Boys & Girls Club website

