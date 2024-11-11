Teenager killed in shooting at Marketplace in Bakersfield

15-year-old boy is shot at the Marketplace on Sunday night

Victim taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead

No suspect information at this time

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New from overnight, Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting in southwest Bakersfield at the Marketplace that ended in the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Sgt. Eric Celedon with the BPD posted an update on Instagram late last night.

"At around 8:30 tonight, a report of shots fired, and officers on scene, located 15-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds," said Celedon, "he was transported to Kern Medical where he succumbed to those injuries.'

Investigators have cleared the scene.

If you have any information you're asked to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.

