Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Teen's death at Panorama Park raises questions about police response

Footage obtained by 23ABC reveals Bakersfield police units drove past large gathering at Panorama Park about 10 minutes before shooting that killed 17-year-old Brody Davis
Video shows police drove past Panorama Park gathering minutes before shooting killed 17-year-old Brody Davis, raising prevention questions.
Teen's death at Panorama Park raises questions about police response
Posted

Video footage obtained by 23ABC shows the moments before a shooting that killed 17-year-old Brody Davis at Panorama Park, raising questions from community members about whether the tragedy could have been prevented.

The footage shows a large gathering at the intersection of Panorama Drive and River Boulevard just before the shooting that took Davis's life. His mother, Ramona Garcia, is among those questioning the response.

"It's just very sad to see a 19-year-old do what he did to my son," Garcia said.

The video reveals that about 10 minutes before the shooting, a 911 call was made about the large gathering at the park. Two Bakersfield Police Department units are seen driving past the park, with one appearing to slow down and shine a light on the crowd before continuing without stopping.

When 23ABC reached out to Bakersfield police about why patrol cars didn't stop to investigate the gathering, the department declined an on-camera interview but provided a statement.

BPD confirmed that 10 minutes before the incident, a patrol unit did travel up Panorama Drive. The department said the unit was responding to a priority 1 call about shots fired in the 3500 block of Panorama, an incident less than two miles away from the party at the park.

"We did receive two calls regarding the party at the park prior to the shooting, but the priority 1 call is where our resources were directed. Once we received the call for shots fired at the park, officers responded within minutes," BPD said.

Davis's family says funeral arrangements are still pending.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

08/20/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

103° / 78°

0%

Friday

08/22/2025

Mostly Clear

109° / 81°

1%

Saturday

08/23/2025

Mostly Clear

107° / 81°

1%

Sunday

08/24/2025

Clear

105° / 79°

0%

Monday

08/25/2025

Mostly Clear

103° / 78°

6%

Tuesday

08/26/2025

Mostly Clear

101° / 74°

2%

Wednesday

08/27/2025

Clear

99° / 72°

4%