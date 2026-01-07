Teens in the deadly Foods Co. shooting could face adult charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two 17-year-olds are accused in a deadly shooting that killed a man who tried to help during a robbery — and now, questions are being raised about whether the teens could be tried as adults.

Following up on the deadly shooting at the Foods Co. parking lot on White Lane, police say 22-year-old Joseph Macias was killed Friday night after trying to stop a robbery. Two 17-year-old males were arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators say the teens allegedly stole alcohol from the store before fleeing.

We spoke with a legal expert, who says juveniles in California can sometimes be tried as adults, but prosecutors consider factors like the severity of the crime, prior records, and the suspects' age.

Willie Radford is the Founder and Managing Partner of Radford & Rome LLP, a Criminal Defense law firm. Radford says, "I think that courts are generally reluctant to transfer juveniles to adult court, but it does happen. It really depends on how serious and how violent the offense is. They also look at the criminal sophistication and whether the youth understood the seriousness of the consequences."

Radford adds that if you're 16 or 17, you can be transferred to adult court if you're charged with a felony.

The suspects now face charges including homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and gang participation.

The victim's family says they are shattered, adding that Macias was just someone who wanted to help others in a dangerous situation. One family member says they need justice.

The district attorney's office may try the juveniles as adults, but for now, the case has been sent back to the Bakersfield Police for further investigation.

"What they're going to do is review the investigation. Sometimes prosecutors just want to be thorough. They might say, 'We might not have enough yet.' If you're going to charge a minor with a serious crime, you need to make sure witnesses are ready and everything is done properly before going to court." Radford said.

Investigators continue to ask for the public's help and are urging anyone with information to contact the Bakersfield Police.

