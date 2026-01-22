Tehachapi teacher accused of inappropriate touching; alleged victim’s family calls for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The family of a student who says their child was inappropriately touched by a Tehachapi teacher claims the school failed to protect them. Today, the family’s attorney spoke publicly about the serious charges against Timothy Seaman.

A Tehachapi P.E. teacher is facing serious criminal charges, and now the family of one of his alleged victims is speaking out.

Marrissa Dickey is a Tehachapi resident and a mother. She says, “I am here asking for the public’s help. I’m going through an experience that no parent should ever have to go through — to find out that your child has been inappropriately touched by a teacher in a sexual way.”

Forty-three-year-old Timothy James Seaman is accused of possessing and distributing sexually explicit material involving a minor, including a child under the age of 12. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child. Jail records show Seaman was arrested in Tehachapi on December 16 and booked into the Lerdo Justice Facility. He is currently being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Police say the investigation began after a parent reported concerns, and investigators later found additional evidence at Seaman’s home and on his electronic devices.

The family of the alleged victim claims the school district was made aware of the situation but did not report it to police, saying the school failed to protect their child. Daniel Rodriguez, local attorney with Rodriguez & Associates, says, “The school tells her, ‘We will take care of this.’ She goes home and thinks about it and says, ‘I'd better call the police.’ She calls the police, and they say, ‘We don’t have a report of that — this is the first we’ve heard of it.’ In fact, she was told by the police that it wasn’t until the next day, when investigators went to the school, that it was reported by the school.”

I reached out to the school and the Tehachapi Unified School District to clarify if they had ever heard of these reports, and if so, why they didn’t report them to the police. So far, I have not heard back.

Seaman’s attorney, Jeremy Babich, sent a statement that read in part:

“We are still in the process of thoroughly investigating the allegations in this case. My client has entered a plea of not guilty, and denies any inappropriate contact with any minors. We are confident when all the facts are known, as this case unfolds, a just result will be reached.”

The family of the alleged victim is asking anyone with information — or who may have had similar experiences with Seaman — to come forward and contact the Tehachapi Police Department.

“I want to make sure that he never gets the chance to hurt students again. And to do that, the authorities need as much evidence as they can get.” Marrissa Dickey said.

Seaman is scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing and preliminary examination on February 25, 2026, at 8:31 a.m. in Mojave Division A.

