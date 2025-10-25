Tehachapi Terror Haunted House is back and better than ever for Halloween

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi Terror Haunted House is back for its fifth consecutive year. This is the first year they introduced "No Scare Days" for residents who want to enjoy the house but not be attacked by characters.

There's a haunted house in Tehachapi that has been making a name for itself the past five years. Paul and Stephanie Saladino have crafted this maze with just their imagination and this year they are offering "No Scare Nights."

Paul and Stephanie Saladino started this originally to have some fun with their friends and family, and out of no where it blew up into what it is today. Bringing the community in for 11 days out of the year to get their scare on.

Paul Saladino Co-Owner of Tehachapi Terror said "We never thought that it would get to this scale. The biggest thing to us is the community impact and how we have been able to carve this little niche. The maze that your in lore is Uncle B's Clown Emporium. Over the years we have really refined what that is. We are refining every single year, what that story is, as you come through as a guest. Going from very typical clown type of stuff to finding yourself almost in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre situation."

The Saladinos want everyone to be able to participate in their haunted house. Which is why they started the "No Scare Nights" for residents who may not want the extreme but still want to experience the house.

Steph Salidino Co-Owner of Tehachapi Terror said "It comes from just so many people saying "Oh my gosh I would love to give this a try, but I can't handle people jumping at me. I'll throw a punch". We appreciate the self awareness of that please don't come on a regular night if you are a swinger. If you react poorly to jump scares but still appreciate the artistry that what we want to be able to offer everyone."

Each year they invite members from the community to come volunteer in their emporium. They have close to 15 rooms throughout the whole maze, you never know what angle they will come from.

"We have so many amazing volunteers some of them blow my mind. They come in here with no experience, and just exceed expectations. They take a position and they run with it, what we tell every volunteer here is the basis of what we think your scare will be and get creative with it. Holy cow they get so creative some things I couldn't even think of myself." said Steph

They will be open until Nov 1, from 6pm to 9pm. You can get your tickets at Tehachapi Terror.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

