Tejon tribe and Hard Rock launching landmark project

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Hard Rock Casino Tejon is putting the finishing touches on what officials call the largest private hospitality investment in Kern County history, with doors set to open to the public on November 13.

Construction crews are racing to complete the $600 million project ahead of schedule, according to Chris Kelley, president of Hard Rock Casino Tejon.

"We knew it was important to bring this project in ahead of schedule, ahead of the holidays, and that is exactly what we're going to do, and so in just a handful of weeks, we're going to light up this beautiful property. Couldn't be more excited," Kelley said.

The casino will feature a 150,000-square-foot gaming floor with more than 2,000 slot machines, over 50 live table games, and VIP rooms for blackjack and baccarat. The facility is expected to create over 1,000 permanent jobs for the community.

"We're talking about 600 million dollars, and when we think about this building alone, over 1,000 permanent jobs for our community," Kelley said.

Located less than 15 miles south of Bakersfield at the base of the Grapevine Mountain Pass at the northernmost tip of the San Joaquin Valley, the casino represents a partnership between the Tejon Tribe and Hard Rock International. The Tejon Tribe owns the facility while Hard Rock International manages operations.

The casino expects to draw significant visitor traffic to the region.

"It's one of the things that makes this project so special. We expect over 2 million visitors a year," Kelley said.

Hard Rock International has committed to infrastructure improvements in the surrounding area at no cost to taxpayers and will provide long-term investment in community services, education and economic development initiatives for the Tejon Tribe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

