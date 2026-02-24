Tension Fills Vineland School Board Meeting Over Superintendent Appointment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A wave of concern and divided opinion swept through the Vineland School District Monday night as board members voted to appoint Roberto Euresti as the district’s new superintendent.

Among those voicing strong opposition was district librarian Genice Trevino, who addressed the board directly during public comment.

“I’m deeply concerned about this superintendent decision. Experience on paper means nothing if you don’t know how to treat people,” Trevino said. “You can have decades in education, titles, credentials but if your leadership creates fear and mistrust, that experience is worthless. What troubles me most isn’t just the decision; it’s the climate around it the silence, the tension in this room.”

Trevino was not alone in her concerns. Teacher Jackie Clark urged the board to reconsider the appointment, citing past allegations involving Euresti.

“I’m making a clear and urgent request pause or reconsider your choice for superintendent,” Clark said. “Public information shows that the current choice was previously removed from a Vineland role with reported use of offensive language toward a woman on social media.”

Clark and other faculty members referenced past accusations against Euresti, including allegations of inappropriate text messages described as sexist and racist, as well as name-calling directed at parents and staff. Some of those messages were displayed in blurred screenshots during the meeting.

Euresti, who has more than a decade of experience as a teacher and principal, declined to speak on camera. He has denied the allegations.

Not all educators shared the concerns raised at the meeting. Teacher Lydia Tapia spoke in support of the board’s decision.

“This is not the wrong decision. It is certainly nothing like the negative portrayal circulating on social media,” Tapia said. “Those who have had the privilege of working alongside this individual understand the depth of character, integrity, and unwavering commitment to this district.”

When the board cast its votes, the decision was not unanimous. Board member Frank Segura voted against the appointment, citing legal considerations.

“Mine is no. No one is above the law,” Segura said. “When they gave us legal advice, I take that very seriously. If something is ever going to happen to this district, the ones who vote yes you guys are going to be liable.”

Despite the controversy, the board ultimately approved Euresti as superintendent.

Board President Alejandra Segura expressed confidence in the decision, emphasizing expectations for professionalism and continued progress.

“We feel confident that with clear expectations and professional development training, Mr. Euresti can provide the consistency we need to continue to strengthen relationships,” she said.

The vote left some attendees stunned.

“I’m speechless,” Clark said when asked whether the outcome surprised her.

As the meeting adjourned, the divide within the district remained evident. For many in attendance, the tension in the room reflected broader questions about leadership, accountability, and trust — issues that are likely to continue shaping conversations within the Vineland School District in the weeks ahead.

