BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Young engineers battle it out at the 2025 California Region 3 VEX Robotics Championship for a chance to compete at the World Championship in Dallas.



It's a thrilling time for young engineers at the 2025 California Region 3 VEX Robotics Championship, where robots, strategy, and innovation collide. Held at the Icardo Center at Cal State University Bakersfield, the event gathers dozens of teams from across the region, all aiming for a chance to compete at the prestigious VEX Robotics World Championship in May in Dallas.

One standout team, the VEX Jets from Joe Walker Middle School, is led by captain Katrina Willis, who provides insight into their team’s strategy.

“We have a bulky chassis that way it’s built more for defense,” says Willis, explaining their team's design choice. Their robot's focus is defense, an essential part of the strategy in this fast paced challenge.

Willis also shares some of the technicalities of their robot, emphasizing the importance of coordination in their approach. "Via coding, we actually have these motor groups so that way you only have to press one button for both of these to move simultaneously," she continues, showcasing how coding plays a vital role in maximizing their robot's efficiency.

For the VEX Jets, the goal is clear, score as many rings in the right zones. It's all about precision and teamwork.

“I was one of the main builders that kind of made our robot,” says Oliver Kei, a member of the VEX Jets team. Robotics is a sport Kei cherishes most, as it provides an outlet where he excels. "The reason I have so many freckles is because I’m allergic to the sun," he adds, humorously explaining why outdoor sports aren’t an option for him.

The competition is fierce, with teams competing in eight rounds before advancing to the finals. At the time I spoke with the VEX Jets, they were ranked 16th, determined to climb higher and prove their capabilities.

And then… they were off.

"I think the hardest part of that challenge was to get the goal into the positive corner to get the points and also the negative corner," says Caleb Chery, another team member, highlighting the complexity of their mission. Building a successful robot requires more than just assembling parts—it takes strategy, precision, and teamwork.

“There’s building, coding, there’s cladding, driving, soothing, and strategizing,” says Natalie Nicoll, another key team member who specializes in coding. She understands that every role is essential to their success. “Our team got to the state championship from getting the design award, both league, stars, and stripes, which was a very big achievement for us,” Nicoll says.

For these young engineers, every challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow. The excitement of the VEX Robotics Championship is clear as teams set their sights on the World Championship in Dallas.

