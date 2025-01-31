The 2025 State of the County Address: Results That Resonate

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KERO) — This year’s address, delivered by Chairwoman Leticia Perez, centered on the theme "Results That Resonate," emphasizing the lasting impact of Kern County's collective efforts in shaping its diverse communities and future growth.



The address provided a hopeful outlook, positioning Kern County for continued economic growth and community development.

The evening reflected a shared sense of unity and collaboration among county leaders and residents, focused on building a prosperous future for Kern County.

Kern County remains the nation’s top agricultural-producing county, underscoring its global economic influence.

Kern County residents gathered on Thursday afternoon for the first-ever public State of the County Address, delivered by newly appointed Chairwoman Leticia Perez. This address provided an overview of the county’s current state and future direction, emphasizing both the economic potential and the collaborative efforts needed to secure growth and opportunity for all of Kern’s diverse communities.

Chairwoman Perez opened the address with a powerful statement “Kern County is a region that feeds, fuels, and defends the world.” Her words highlighted the county’s global significance, touching on its central role in agriculture, energy, and defense. These industries, Perez explained, not only support Kern County but also provide essential resources on a national and international scale.

The theme of this year’s address, “Results That Resonate,” was central to Perez’s message. “It represents the lasting impact of our collective work shaping the future of Kern County’s diverse communities,” she said. For Perez, this was more than just a slogan, it was a call to action, emphasizing the importance of unity and continued effort in shaping a prosperous future for the county.

A key focus of the address was Kern County’s economic strength. Perez outlined the county’s ongoing efforts to expand and develop six key sectors that are driving immediate job growth and creating new opportunities. These sectors include:

Value-added agriculture

Transportation and logistics

Energy and natural resources

Aerospace and defense

Tourism and recreation

Healthcare

Each of these sectors was identified as critical to the region’s future economic development. Perez emphasized that the goal was to build upon these existing industries while diversifying and modernizing them to ensure long-term prosperity. “We are a powerhouse for job creation, and our work is focused on ensuring that Kern County remains competitive on a global scale,” she stated.

One of the most notable announcements from the address was the introduction of Kern BIZ, a new grant program aimed at revitalizing commercial districts, strengthening security, and supporting unincorporated communities throughout the county. Perez spoke about how the program would enhance the county’s economic reach, making it more resilient and globally competitive. “Our region already has a global footprint as our area remains the number one agriculture-producing county in the nation,” she continued, underscoring Kern County’s vital role in feeding the world.

After the address, attendees gathered at Luigi’s Warehouse for the Chairwoman’s Dinner, where they discussed the future of the county and reflected on the address’s messages. One of the key figures at the dinner, Jason Wells, President of Adventist Health in Central California, shared his optimism for the region’s future. “It’s not just a business thing, it’s not just an economic leader thing. It is all of us pulling together to make Bakersfield beautiful,” Wells said. “Bakersfield, all of Kern County, and people realize that Central California is here, and it’s the epicenter of the state. It’s where food comes from, where job growth is happening, and it’s a great place to live.”

Wells’ comments highlighted the sense of unity and shared purpose that seemed to define the atmosphere of the event. His remarks echoed the overarching theme of the address, which was the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of Kern County.

