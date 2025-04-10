THE 'ADDE' ACT: California could become the first state to mandate food allergy labels on menus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — What’s meant to be a fun outing at a restaurant could mean life or death for many with food allergies. The ‘ADDE’ act would make information more accessible for people with food allergies.



One in three people with food allergies have reported having a reaction in a restaurant, according to the CDC.

SB 68 hopes to reduce this risk in California.

If the ADDE act is passed, it would take effect in July next year.

You’re out, maybe with friends, enjoying a nice dinner. you order what seems like a safe food. but when you take a bite, your throat feels like it’s beginning to close. This is the reality for one in three people with food allergies.

One senate bill aims to add an extra layer of protection– right on the menu.

SB 68, also known as the ‘ADDE’ act, would require restaurants throughout California to include on its menus written notification of the major food allergens contained as an ingredient in each menu item.

“... it’s really important for them to understand what’s in their food and when they go into a restaurant and when they look at a menu,” said Kenneth Mendez, the CEO and President of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

He says the ADDE act is named after a nine-year-old Californian, Addie Lao, who is allergic to many of the major food allergens.

“Sometimes people will ask the restaurant and the server will say, ‘do you have any food allergies?’ But sometimes it’s just… important for the consumers… to know exactly which allergens are in their food and on the menu,” said Mendez.

While it’s not currently a requirement, one restaurant in Bakersfield has already taken the initiative.

“Most of our items already qualify for those things. And at the same time, they have that relief or peace to understand that, hey, they don’t have to stress over it. We did all that work for it,” said Karen Diaz, the owner of Mango Haus.

She says it's more than offering an alternative for those with food allergies, but building a healthier community for future generations.

“We had our two year old and someone jokingly said, you guys are gonna wanna die for your kid. We know what they meant, but in reality, we wanna live long for him,” said Diaz. “So that pushed us to overall provide wellness to it, making sure that what we offer to the community is not only, not just locally, but we outsourced the best quality for anyone.”

Diaz advocates for this bill and encourages businesses throughout the county to take these steps.

She says if the bill is passed, it will “... Probably gonna remove us from being in that pool of unhealthiness… If this bill was to get passed and be offered here in Bakersfield, it just pushes us or enforces us to become healthier and well-being for our community.”

