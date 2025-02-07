The American Heart Association invites you to wear red on February 8th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — February 8th is National Wear Red Day in support of heart disease. The AHA is inviting everyone across the nation to wear red in support of the cause. Cardiovascular disease is the #1 killer in women.



Friday isn't the only day you can wear red, February is known as Cardiovascular Awareness Month.

Eating healthy, drinking water, not smoking or vaping, are few ways you can prevent this disease.

Health care professionals suggest you should start getting checked for the disease early.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women across the nation. The American Heart Association is asking all to participate in National Wear Red Day. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. When you wear red you are raising awareness about women's heart health

Over 500,000 women lose their lives to cardiovascular disease yearly, that's one reason the American Heart Association wants to inform the community about the disease and the precautions you can take to keep your heart healthy.

"Women don't always take care of themselves. When women have a heart attack its not like that typical male crushing chest pain. People say "oh you know if you have a heart attack you have to be careful of chest pain". Women get all kinds of obscure symptoms and they don't pay attention to that." said Bettina Kinsman nurse manager in neonatal intensive care.

There are multiple ways to prevent heart disease a few are; maintaining a healthy weight, stop smoking or vaping, do physical activity, and getting enough sleep. Indian tells me she was diagnosed with heart disease at an early age, and now shes a survivor supporting other women and letting them know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Indian Summer-Castro a survivor said "I think for me, the annual checkups took away the anxiety of everything. Because it makes you more ready and prepared for the future If anything happens. I know heart problems can start as earlier as 20."

Kinsman tells me how this disease can even affect newer moms due to their hypertension, and post-birth problems. She says it's important to stay healthy and drink water.

"Mommies unfortunately during pregnancy can develop hypertension or also called preeclampsia. It means that they really have to pay attention to things like how swollen are my ankles. You might have some swelling during pregnancy. If you cant bend your fingers well, your ankles are swollen, you're not drinking enough water and you have terrible headaches those things aren't normal." said Kinsman

According to health experts, Nearly 45% of women over age 20 are live with some form of cardiovascular disease and most of them don't even know. The association urges regular check ups, especially if you feel ache or pain around that area.

"Make sure your doing everything you can to protect your heart and protect your body. See your physician and wear red on Friday!" said Kinsman

Friday won't be the only day you can support the cause. You can still support all month in honor of Cardiovascular Awareness Month. For 23ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



