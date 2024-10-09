The American Red Cross heading out to Florida to help with Hurricane Milton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cindy Huge is a PIO for the American Red Cross Kern Chapter. She has been on 45 deployments, & takes pride in servicing those who are in need. Huge plans to head out to Tallahassee, Florida tomorrow.



The hurricane is currently a category 4 but will eventually become a category 5.

Residents in Florida are being order to evacuate.

Waters could possibly rise to 10-15 feet within the remainder of the storm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The American Red Cross Chapter in Kern County is sending one of there to help those individuals who have been affected by Hurricane Milton. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Cindy Huge has been on 45 deployments and have helped thousands of individuals help reclaim their lives.

Milton started as a tropical storm on October 5th, and turned into a hurricane the next day. Since then there have been multiple evacuation warnings in the state of Florida.

Victor Proton a senior meteorologist said "The highest wind speed recorded was 156 mph. The storm is basically a category 4 borderline a category 5 at this time. Its heading to the northeast at 10 mph."

Proton tells me that Hurricane Milton might cause 10-15 feet worth of storm surge, which is when strong winds from the storm pushes ocean water on shore.

"At least in Florida they are expecting that and have building codes. When you reach this intensity objects get thrown around. The wind can cause a lot of broken windows that's why you will see people putting up plywood." said Proton

Organizations like the American Red Cross constantly support victims who experience natural disasters and Cindy Huge leaves to Florida tomorrow to do just that.

Cindy Huge American Red Cross said "Its just a honor to be able to represent Kern County, and to show that we care. Red Cross cares about you and your families. Now you may have a loved one who is in Florida, and you can't get a hold of them, or worried or in North Carolina. Call 1-800 RED CROSS, we have a reunification team that will take your information and seek to find information about your loved one, or friend who you cant keep in contact with."

Cindy tells me that currently the Red Cross has around 2100 workers on the ground, and have more coming from all over the world to help those in need.

"We have volunteers all over California, every state. Last night I spoke to a volunteer from Guam who is flying into Florida to help those in need. We will be providing comfort and care. It is unbelievable to think about what these poor people have to go through again. Some were hit by Helene and now they'll be hit by Milton." said Cindy

Cindy tells me last night they counted around 4600 victims sheltered and needed help.

The Red Cross is always looking for individuals willing to join the fight. You can reach them at 1-800 RED CROSS for 23 ABC Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

