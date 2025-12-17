The Bakersfield Elf returns to spread holiday cheer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Elf is at it again!-- preparing gifts for the good kids of Bakersfield to bring them joy and happiness for the holidays. Oswaldo Martinez wants to make sure no kid wakes up on Christmas morning without a gift

Martinez remembers when he was a child the joy he experienced receiving a gift from a toy drive, and that's how the Bakersfield Elf was born. He wanted to bring that same joy and happiness to the city of Bakersfield.

Oswaldo Martinez Bakersfield Elf said "This is something I've always wanted to do and to install it in my kids to show them we can make a difference in our community."

Martinez has increased the amounts of gifts distributed each year. First year he started with 100, then second close to 275, and this year he wants to give away close to 400 presents to the children of Bakersfield.

"We often see so much violence, but being able to share the love and joy with community members is what it is all about. One person can make a difference but it is even more powerful when the whole community comes together to support." said Martinez

Martinez has had the support of his congregation the last couple years. Pastor Jason at Bakersfield First Assembly tells me Oswaldo's mission lights up the season with the gift of gifting.

Jason Kennedy Lead Pastor of Bakersfield First Assembly said "Well one of the core missions at Bakersfield First is we want to reach people with the gospel outside the four walls of the church. We look for different places we can partner, assist or help. This was a great opportunity to help families in Bakersfield have a great Christmas season."

Martienz has touched hundreds of families in the past couple of years. This year, he is asking for the support of the community to help donate gifts for ages 3-17 until Dec 19th. To encourage others to share joy with someone outside of their family this holiday.

Oswaldo Martinez Bakersfield Elf said "One testimony that meant the world to me was from a family who said "Without the Bakersfield Elf Toy Giveaway, their children would not have received a gift on Christmas." It meant the world to them, that I helped their family that holiday season."

Kennedy said "So often we are busy in our own lives and we're just moving that we don't see the need around us. I encourage people in our community to look for different opportunities to step in. Whether it's feeding another family, inviting them to dinner or just providing a gift for the kids. The simple, ordinary acts of grace go a long way."

The Bakersfield Elf plans to host his annual Christmas Gift Giveaway on Saturday December 20 at Jefferson Park from 11:30-1:30pm. He is still accepting donations from the community and ask to contact him at Bakersfield Elf on Facebook for pick up or drop off opinions.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

