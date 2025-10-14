The Bakersfield Police Activities League welcomes two champions back home from Oxnard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two Bakersfield residents recently competed in the Oxnard International Tournament both excelling in their weight class. Aaron and Yaretzi both fought & inspired fighters from across 21 countries.

The Bakersfield Police Academy has made it their goal to expose their students to the big stage and lights. Recently two of their fighters both won in their division for the Oxnard International Tournament. One of the fighters is not only making a name for herself but encouraging other women to pursue the sport.

Aaron Guzman and Yaretzi Vasquez recently put the Bakersfield Police Activity League on the map after their performances at the Oxnard International Tournaments. Both fighters have proved themselves in front of 21 countries and fighters.

Aaron Guzman BPAL Boxer said "Boxing is hard but it builds character. It's a good sport to get into to clear your mind from your everyday problems. It helps with your mental and physical aspects of life. The hard work we put into boxing, some times putting in over time helps our mindset when we go out there to be a dog and win."

Before heading to the tournament, these two boxers prepared themselves by working out and undergoing a rigorous training regimen. Aaron has been with the BPAL for a few years, and Yaretzi recently joined, and both have big plans to continue growing.

Yaretzi Vasquez BPAL Boxer said "I got into boxing because of my dad. I grew up a daddy's girl, so whatever he was into I was too. He always had a big passion for boxing, so I wanted to try it out. Since then I've fell in love with the sport and haven't looked back."

Vasquez tells me due to the limited amount of females in the sport, she is forced to fight older girls, but it has made her a better fighter. Her father and coach have seen her become more than a boxer, she's an inspiration for other girls to give boxing a try.

Jesus Vasquez Father of Yaretzi and Former Boxer said "She's real dedicated and she works very hard. It makes me feel good because everything starts at home. At home we have a punching bag and I would tell her what to do, to perfect her craft."

Daniel Alcala Boxing Coach said "It's inspiring because at the BPAL we haven't seen that many females give it a try and make waves in the boxing community. To see her growth in a six month span, I hope she can encourage other girls to want to box also."

The coaches at the BPAL take their time to train their students so they are ready for the big moments in the ring. Teaching them patience, showing them when to strike and when to hold back.

These fighters are working hard to make their name known in the boxing community and can't do it without your support.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

