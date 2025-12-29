The benefits of Dry January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the new year almost here, many people are looking for a reset — and a popular place to start is drinking more water and cutting back on alcohol during "Dry January."

"There is so much indulgence over the holidays, people definitely tend to go overboard over the holidays, with a lot of different aspects, whether it be with food or drinking," Jessica Cason said.

Cason, a mental health expert with Aspire Counseling Services, says while many drink more than normal during the holidays, not everyone has a problem with alcohol. But she says taking on Dry January is a good way to evaluate your relationship with drinking.

"Can you stay sober for the whole month of January? Maybe someone might notice, 'Hey, you know what, since I've stopped drinking, I'm feeling kind of irritable,'" Cason said.

Cason says many people who abuse alcohol use it as a coping mechanism, but stresses that alcohol is a depressant and can ultimately worsen mental health.

"But one of the most underused antidepressants is exercise," Cason said.

She says exercise helps boost serotonin, which can improve your mood. And you don't need daily gym sessions—Cason recommends regular walks or doing things you enjoy, like meeting up with friends, as healthier alternatives.

"Journaling, meditating, going to yoga, anything that kind of fills you up a little bit," Cason said.

Cutting out drinking can lead to better sleep, weight loss, and improved liver function.

"There is nothing better than that constant self-improvement, right? We all have room to grow; there is always some place for us to get a little bit better, be a little bit better than we already were," Cason said.

Cason says with a little self-discipline, people can set themselves up for a healthier — and more sustainable — year ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

