The benefits of hosting the annual Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Statewide Convention

With these conferences generating millions of dollars, the importance of hosting a meet like this expands beyond money.

We told you about the economic impacts that the 45th annual Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Statewide convention will bring to the city of Bakersfield. With more than 1,200 people in attendance, I spoke with chamber representatives who tell me the importance of bringing the event to Bakersfield.

“Being number one in oil and gas production but also number one in renewable energy, you have both sides of the equation and also you know its leadership in areas of agriculture as well,” said President and CEO of the California hispanic chamber of commerce Julian Canete.

Canete says all of these factors combined was the ultimate push in having the conference at the Downtown Bakersfield Marriott Hotel.

Past conventions have taken place in Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco, and now that its Bakersfield’s turn, a sea of local businesses and organizations have come to make connections.

“Our conference on average brings in about 1.5 to 1.7 million dollars in impact. We can go to LA we can go to San Francisco, but we wont make the same impact that we will in cities like Bakersfield,” said Canete.

The impact has definitely proven to be beneficial for Bakersfield and it’s residents.

“With 60% of Hispanics in Kern County, it was such an opportunity to showcase to the state that you know kern county we not only feed the nation but we fuel the nation,” said Bowers.

Vice President of Public Affairs for Centric Health Michale Bowers says this conference also impacts those on a local level. With many small businesses being hispanic owned, this is the perfect place to make connections.

“What this highlights is diversity, equity, inclusion, for a lot of small businesses,” said Bowers. “I often say you can’t be what you don’t see, having such prestigious people here in this room with small business owners gives them not only access but an opportunity to think bigger.”

Canete says for many attendees, it’s their first time in Bakersfield and hopes for a memorable with everything the city has to offer.

“Bakersfield is you know just not how you think of Bakersfield right, it’s much more than that. From their industry to their economic impact not only in their region but in California and globally as well,” said Canete.

There’s still time to partake in the convention. All workshops are free however the luncheons and events must be registered for.Click here for more information.

