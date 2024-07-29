The Borel Fire Call Center is up and running to answer your questions

Call 661-873-2660 to reach the Borel Fire Call Center.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The US Forest Service, Kern County Fire Department, and the California Interagency Incident Management Team formed a unified command during the Borel fire.

Captain Andrew Freeborn with KCFD said, “that fire is affecting our community in a lot more ways than just the fire.”

The team efforts not only help manage the fire itself, but Freeborn says it also provides some relief for individuals affected.

“The Borel fire has a tremendous amount of individuals looking for that information. And so for this specific type of emergency, the call center was critical,” said Freeborn. “When we don’t get information, we start having more anxiety. And so this call center is very important. It helps individuals in the community not just to have a little bit of a reduction in anxiety, some of the information they’re provided with might actually save their life.”

In an overnight turnaround, the emergency operations center has the call center up and running.

The call center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. To contact the Borel Fire Call Center, call 661-873-2660.

Freeborn says any critical information outside of those hours will be reached out to the community through a ReadyKern message or a Genasys alert.

