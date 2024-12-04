The Brewster family takes “Deck the Halls” seriously with their light show

The Brewster Family Light Show is at 11512 Tagus Drive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may have seen the traditional Christmas lights that twinkle or flash on the rooftop. But the Brewster family adds a bit of magic to their house– with modern technology.

“I think everybody understands the concept that is probably a computer that runs the show, but not necessarily understanding the true time and depth of programming it takes to actually put a show on,” said Kevin Brewster with the Brewster Family Light Show.

“As you can see, I have a full 3D model of my house that I created with all of our lights that are on it during the display,” said Brewster. “All the lights are individually broken out into separate groups, so you can individually name certain components of your show.”

He said the family project started in 2017.

“My wife heavily decorates the inside of our house almost more than the outside of the house. But she made comments that… you can do the outside if I can do the inside,” said Brewster. “I don’t think she realized what she created…”

The process began with watching YouTube videos and a lot of DIY, eventually networking with local vendors; especially during the pandemic, Brewster decided it was time to step up their game.

“When COVID hit, we really stepped it up to a much bigger show. We also wanted to give something back to the community where people can come out and enjoy something for free,” said Brewster.

Even years later, the family says they want to continue to get involved in the community.

While Brewster does a lot of the behind-the-scenes, his family also immerses into the experience.

“My two daughters are out there watching it. Most nights we sell hot chocolate out there… just kind of interact with the crowd and people,” said Brewster.

The family spreads the holiday magic by giving back to the community with a fundraiser.

Brewster said, “This year we’re actually doing a fundraiser for Buena Vista Elementary School for their parent club.”

Brewster said students from Buena Vista Elementary School will be donating baked goods on December 14 and 15, with money raised going right back to the school.

To be mindful of others, Brewster reminds visitors to:



Turn off your car headlights at the show Don’t block other cars or driveways. Park on the opposite side of the street, not in front of the display. Stay off of the lawn and driveway.

