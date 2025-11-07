The Bunny Love Project is caring for residents during their darkest times

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bunny Love project is a organization based out of Kern County that makes and distributes blankets for residents who are undergoing treatment at the hospitals. Sharing love one blanket at a time.

From volunteer hands to hospital beds, the Bunny Love Project is restoring hope one blanket at a time—making sure Bakersfield residents feel loved during their hardest hours.

Being in the hospital can be scary for some residents especially those undergoing treatments. The Bunny love project wants to be that blanket of comfort to provide warmth and love while they fight their battle.

Rebecca Countryman Owner of the Bunny Love Project said "When the patients receive the blanket they are excited at what they've gotten and they now had something to cling onto when they went from hospital to hospital. They were able to take it along with them and it was something that was there's!"

Rebecca leads a devoted team of volunteers who lovingly crochet blankets for residents across the county. For Rena Tally, this work is deeply personal: after her mother's courageous battle with cancer ended, Rena transformed her grief into purpose—honoring her mother's legacy by wrapping other patients in warmth, comfort, and hope, one handmade blanket and smile at a time.

Rena Talley Crocheter for Bunny Love Project said "I remember her saying that even though she had all of us around her she still felt alone in this battle. She tells me she felt that way because she was the only one who was fighting it. She felt like she didn't have anything to comfort her, so I crocheted her a blanket and she loved it. She asked to be buried in it."

Rebecca tells me her organizations motto is "Some Bunny Loves You" to remind the patients that they are not alone in this and somebody is supporting them along the way.

"I would feel very loved if I received a blanket. That's the purpose of the project is to give our love to someone else through a comfort blanket no matter who they are." said Countryman

Throughout the year they make and provide these blankets to children and adults who are in the hospital. Rebecca brought one order over to Adventist Health in Delano and the patients were overjoyed.

Lauren Day Foundation President For Adventist Health said "There was just an overwhelming amount of peace that came over people. Identifying a need that they maybe didn't know they had at the time. But after they received a blanket they were like wow this makes the experience so much more meaningful knowing that the community is behind them in their recovery."

The Bunny Love project is still looking for donations from the community you can reach out to organization at 805-535-6542, and provide a smile to a resident in need.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

