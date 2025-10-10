The CBCC celebrated their patients & survivors at their Pink Party in Wonderland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, the CBCC honored their patients and survivors at their Pink Party in Wonderland. The organization wanted to give their patients a day of fun with resources and opportunities available.

Heroes gathered together to celebrate victory. The CBCC honored the people who won their fight against breast cancer. While others who are still battling found strength and hope. This special event shows everyone that healing is possible.

The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center held their annual Pink Party in Wonderland on Thursday, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Robin Mangarin-Scott Marketing Director for Dignity Health said “For decades we have been doing this and it’s a very important event for us, because it allows us to appreciate and honor our survivors. We know that the cancer journey is not easy. Being able to have an event that brings together other survivors with friends and family who deserve a day off during Breast Cancer Awareness Month is something we look forward to doing!

Dr. Ravi Patel Medical Director at the CBCC said “Its very important for patients to remember, there is a life beyond your disease. This is a celebration of their life to recognize their courage, strength, and the way they can work and deal with this illness.

Members in the community had a chance to hear testimonies from patients who fought the cancer and survived while meeting others who are currently going through the same fight.

Carrie Johnson 10 Year Survivor of Breast Cancer said “That feeling for me is very victorious. Part of my story is my mother died from breast cancer when I was 10 years old. Now I have survived breast cancer for now 10 years, and I can encourage other women to survive cancer as well. It’s not just about surviving it, but there is hope and life after breast cancer.

The event was free to the community and offered a wide variety of activities and opportunities to learn more about screenings and resources available locally.

“We want this to be a one stop shop. We want them to not just have a great time and honor them. But, we also want to be able to educate them, provide them with the information to stay well and be well, and provide a little shopping on top of that.” said Mangarin-Scott

Carrie Johnson tells me the success from her journey wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the help of the doctors and nurses at the CBCC.

Early detection literally had saved my life. It was stage one that we caught it at. I actually had two lumps, even though I could only feel one. So early detection is something I am deeply passionate about, also having your regular checks. A lot of people think that family history is the only reason why’d you have cancer but that’s actually not true. It’s only between five and ten percent of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer, actually have family history.” said Johnson

Health care professionals at the CBCC want members in the community to know early detection is what saves many lives. If you are uncertain about something they advise you to come in and get checked.

