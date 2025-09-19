The CBCC is offering free prostate exams for the month of September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Health care professionals are urging men who have a family history of prostate cancer or are over the age of 45 to come in to be screened. Early detection can help them stop the cancer from spreading.

The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is offering free prostate exams for the month of September. Organizers are urging men to come in for early detection screenings.

Prostrate cancer is often referred to as the silent killer. That's because there are usually no symptoms. Yet it can be curable if detected early.

September is recognized as Prostate Awareness Month,

Dr. Ravi Patel Director and Founder of the CBCC said "Whenever it's picked up as an early stage the chances of the cure are the best. For prostate cancer we fortunately can do a simple blood test that will tell us if there is any activity of prostate cancer. Detecting and looking at that blood test we can take the steps to prevent it from spreading."

Dennis McNamara was a victim of cancer and beat it in 2010. He tells me he still comes in yearly to check for anything, because knowing early can save you from a world of pain.

Dennis McNamara Cancer Free Patient of 15 years said "I was 42 when I was diagnosed I had some symptoms and I ignored them by time I came in it was stage two. It was pretty scary. This is why I am an advocate for pre-screening."

Health experts say one in every eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime. The CBCC is offering free exams for members older than 45, but suggests men with a family history of cancer start early, around 40.

"If you have a family history of prostate cancer that is a very critical piece. If there are several members of your family who have had it at a young age, or people who have had it on a regular basis. Those are the main people who need to be screened early on." said Patel

"I made an appointment and came in, sat in the chair. The phlebotomist rolled up my sleeve this one didn't work so they went to this arm. They pricked me with a needle, two minutes later they had a vile of blood and I was done." said McNamara

Health care professionals at the CBCC want to remind community members that these screenings are important and need to be had yearly.

"Be humble you are not superman. It's not a violation, it's a test. You have to do it, so might as well get it done." said McNamara

The free exams will take place till the end of the month, but the CBCC offers these services year round.

