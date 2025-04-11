The Chabad of Bakersfield shares the significance of Passover

Dating back to the Exodus, an ongoing tradition continues– here in Bakersfield.

The Chabad of Bakersfield shares what Passover means to them.

Passover starts on Saturday, April 12 at sundown and lasts for eight days.

It’s a celebration of freedom dating back more than 3,000 years ago.

All these years later, the Chabad of Bakersfield says this holiday still serves as a reminder of resilience for the Jewish people.

“Passover teaches us in our limitations to be free of our limitations, to be free of our fears, and to move forward, to connect, to recognize that God is with us in every single situation, wherever we are,” said Rabbi Shmuel Schlanger with the Chabad of Bakersfield

Passover, or ‘Pesach’ in Hebrew, is a Jewish holiday based on the Book of Exodus.

“The purpose of Passover, of going out of slavery, was not to be just free… it was to become a servant of God,” said Rabbi Schlanger. “It was to go into the desert, to receive the commandment, and to become a nation, and to become a people in sync with the will of God.”

He says the name “Passover” holds multiple meanings; one of them is to pass the story on to future generations.

“Famously, the children will ask the four questions called the ‘Ma Nishtana,’” said Rabbi Schlanger. “But the entire purpose and existence of the Jewish holidays in the Jewish faith and faith in general is not if we hold the faith to ourselves and we act religious in our own fur coat. The idea is to build a fire to warm others around us.”

Raizy, Rabbi Schlanger’s daughter, continues this tradition– passing the story along with 23ABC.

Neighborhood reporter Avery Elowitt asked Raizy, “What is your favorite part of Passover?”

Raizy responded, “Spending time with my family and eating matzah.”

What is matzah?

Raizy shares the significance of this Passover dish.

“When the Jews were in a hurry to leave Egypt, they didn’t have time for the dough to rise, so it flattened. That became matzah. That’s why we eat it,” said Raizy.

On this holiday, the Schlanger family wishes all a happy Passover.

“We are gonna celebrate in complete freedom with our family and friends. And we wish everyone a happy and kosher Passover,” said Rabbi Schlanger.

“I wish the entire community a happy Passover,” said Raizy.

