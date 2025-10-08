The City of Bakersfield makes major upgrades to Saunders Park for the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is excited to invite the community to witness the new upgrades made to their neighborhood park. The city wants to increase community interaction for generations to come.

The City of Bakersfield is on a mission to revitalize every park in the city to bring more attraction and use of the grounds. The city received a grant and has upgraded Saunders park for the surrounding community.

The project took close to two years to complete, but they are finally done and ready to open the grounds to the community.

Mary Anne Em Radmacher Creative Director Arts Council of Kern said "This park was challenged and the community that surrounds the park is diverse, delightful, and dedicated through years of using this park for their family events and the recreation of their children. What the city saw was a need to elevate the environment."

The city did exactly that by applying for The Art in California Parks Program Grant adding upgrades throughout the whole park from; murals, planted new trees, benches, street lights, upgrades to the skating rink, and walking paths to access the whole park.

"You know what I don't like when people talk bad about the City of Bakersfield, I don't like it at all! Kern County is full of opportunity, amazement, creativity and people who care. Saunders Park is now a physical representation of what that looks like." said Radmacher

Community members came out to support the project helping with some of the murals on the walls, cleaning the park, and helping with the skating rink painting.

Wendy Johnson Artist said "It gives me chills, to think about the people who came out to support the project. The prominent figures they will soon grow to be in the future. We had people young and old come and paint the panels in the pavilion. I think it will be pretty incredible to see these kids grow up and be like I helped with my community park."

They are holding a culmination event to welcome the community to their new park on Friday October 10th from 5:30-8:30.

