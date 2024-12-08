The Eagles CIF Championship journey ends at South Torrance against the Sea Kings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Christian Eagles phenomenal season comes to an end on December 7th. They faced the Palos Verdes Sea Kings in the CIF State Championship Regional Game ending with 28-10.



Championship game was played at South Torrance High School.

The Eagles were one of two Bakersfield teams that made it to the CIF State Championship Games.

Last time they were at this stage in 2019 they won it all.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Its been half a decade since the Bakersfield Christian Eagles have entered the CIF State Championships Regional Game. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. In 2019 they went all the way, and this year they are hoping to do same against the Palos Verdes Sea Kings.

Bakersfield ended up with one touchdown in the first half. It was a one sided game all night. The Sea Kings started to pull away in the end of the third quarter.

Ethan Eckles Junior Running Back said "I kept my composure, I know the game wasn't over It was just the start. I wish we could've came out with more intensity, and more fire. We kept going and kept fighting cause it wasn't over."

Coach Darren Carr tells me he wants his players to keep their heads held high. They had an amazing season ending with 11-2 and was ranked first in their division. He wants everybody to come back hungry and ready for the next season.

"Yeah I think its important we do have our starting quarterback. He'll be in there. We got some talent coming back. We have Andre and Jason back. We have a lot of guys offensively and defensively back on our football team. There's not going to be too many spots available, but those spots that are we are going to have to find some guys to fill in those spots." said Coach Darren Carr Head Coach for Bakersfield Christian Eagles

The Eagles unfortunately fell short to the Sea Kings with a score of 28-10. This game unfortunately ends their playoffs contention run and season. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



