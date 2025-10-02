The fight against domestic violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Behind closed doors, countless families are impacted by domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates are working to bring hope and healing.

Every year, millions of people are impacted by domestic violence. Research shows that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience physical abuse from an intimate partner at some point in their lives.

"The outcome of it is the unknown, and so when we're specifically talking about how serious it can be, it can lead to situations like homicide," Ilene Parra said.

Parra is with the Open Door Network, who provide free services for victims of domestic violence. She says abusive partners are often controlling, seeking power over their partner, and these behaviors can escalate.

"We share this statistic all the time, those who flee a domestic violence relationship from their partner, they're at risk of 75 to 80 percent risk of homicide for up to two years," Parra said.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 2024 saw 1,052 domestic violence-related arrests and 5 homicides. So far in 2025, there have been 657 arrests and 3 homicides. In May, Rafael Estrada was arrested and charged with murdering his estranged wife, 32-year-old Taylor Estrada, just months after she left what her family described as an abusive relationship.

"If their family has left them, their partner has left them, then what more is there for them to lose, and it's that mentality of, if I can't have you, no one can," Parra said.

Parra says victims of domestic violence often don't realize the severity of their situation and can become trapped in a cycle where a partner lashes out, apologizes, and promises to change. She says warning signs include isolation from friends and family and unhealthy communication.

"If you don't feel safe in your home to have that open conversation with your partner, then that's a time to reevaluate your relationship and your safety," Parra said.

Parra wants victims to know there is support and resources out there. She tells family and friends concerned for a loved one not to force them to seek help, as this could lead to more isolation. Instead, let them know you are there for them and encourage them to reach out for help when they are ready.

"It may not feel like much is being done, or like nothing will happen, but at that point you're implanting something in someone's mind that when they're ready to receive that service, they will," Parra said.

The Open Door Network has a 24/7 hotline, emergency shelter and a team of case workers to help victims escape an abusive relationship safely.

