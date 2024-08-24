The Future of the Annual Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Statewide Convention

BAKERSFIELD, (Calif.) KERO — Officials with the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have already started conversations on what to expect for next years convention and are using examples from this year's convention to improve.



From August 21st to the 23rd, the Mechanic Banks Convention Center and theater have been packed with people from all across the state, looking to pursue more business opportunities, and further their careers.

From being able to attend business workshops to connecting with the local businesses in town, there was truly something available for everyone.

Now that this year's convention is coming to an end, chamber officials are thinking of taking the convention to the Inland Empire next year.



Making connections and increasing education of the business world. That’s exactly what’s occurred from August 21st to the 23rd inside the Mechanics bank arena. As it comes to an end, officials are already thinking into the future.

“It’s been a fantastic experience for not only visitors statewide but here with businesses in Kern County,” said President and CEO of the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Julian Canete. “Bringing them all together, talking business, learning, sharing knowledge, sharing opportunities, and cresting new opportunities.”

Canete says bringing the convention to Kern County for the first time was one of the best decisions the committee made.

Oscar Garcia, Senior Vice President for the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says after speaking with attendees, he’s found ways to improve future conventions.

“Bakersfield has a great population, Latino population. The need for technical assistance on business development and helping those businesses that already exist to expand and grow,” said Garcia. “There is a big need in technical and educational assistance.”

Canete says this convention was not only a learning experience for attendees but for he and his team as well and also have ideas on future implications.

“I think one of the things we’ll bring back next year is Spanish translation,” said Canete. “That’s just a hard one to do but we feel that we need to have it here at the annual conference.”

Although the 45th annual conference is coming to an end — conversations about next year’s conference are already in the works.

“Its funny it’s that we’re not done with this one but you know we started planning already weeks ago for next year so we’re looking at going to the Inland Empire for next year.”

To officially end the 45th annual Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Statewide Convention, officials are serving up a Gala dinner, and a night of dancing.

