The Giving Closet: Pharmacist Turns Clothes Into Care

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At Your Drug Store in Bakersfield’s Hillcrest Shopping Center, healthcare goes beyond prescriptions. For Dr. Elizabeth Altmiller, a third-generation pharmacist, giving back to the community means stepping outside the pill bottle—and into her closet.

Since 1978, Your Drug Store has served as a trusted cornerstone in Kern County. Now, it’s building on that legacy through a unique initiative that’s helping those in need—one outfit at a time.

Dr. Altmiller, who grew up roaming the store’s aisles as a child, was inspired early by her grandfather, a pharmacist himself.

“My grandpa was like, ‘Sound it out, you can do it,’ and I ended up saying ‘Acetaminophen,’” she recalls with a smile.

But while her love for pharmacy grew, so did her concern for patients unable to afford essential medications. She soon began noticing a painful pattern: people being turned away because they simply couldn’t pay.

“I noticed we were turning away patients because they couldn’t afford their meds—and I had to do something,”

So, she did. Dr. Altmiller cleared out her own closet—parting with clothes, including high heels she no longer wore—and set up a small, donation-based clothing shop right inside the pharmacy. All proceeds go directly toward helping low-income clients cover the cost of their prescriptions.

The effort has already made a meaningful impact for residents like Rita Garcia.

“I think she has a big heart to do this,” Garcia says. “It helps a lot of people. There are so many who just can’t afford their medication.”And the need is growing.

According to the American Hospital Association, between 2022 and 2023, prices for nearly 2,000 prescription drugs rose faster than the rate of inflation—spiking 15.2% on average, or about $590. That’s more than three times the average increase from the year before.

“It’s not just the cost of prescriptions going up,” Dr. Altmiller explains. “It’s also reimbursements going down. Pharmacies are being forced to stop covering medications because the payback just isn’t there.”

In response, she’s inviting the community to join her mission. Anyone with gently used clothes to spare can drop off donations at Your Drug Store.

Each item sold could be the reason someone gets access to life-saving medication.

“This is about healthcare, yes—but it’s also about humanity,” she says.

As she continues to blend compassion with care, Dr. Altmiller is proving that even small gestures—like clearing out a closet—can make a big difference.

