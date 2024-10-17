The Greater Bakersfield Chambers held a press conference to inform community members about Prop. 36

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has been severely affected by a rise of theft and addictions-related crimes. The Greater Bakersfield Chambers host a press conference to explain why Prop. 36 can help.



Prop. 36 amends originally Prop. 47, which allowed criminals to get away with certain crimes if abiding by the under $950 rule.

Organizers say Prop. 36 will close loopholes that have been allowed serial offenders to avoid justice.

The General Election Official Voter Information Guide will help you decide if Prop 36. is right for you.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you've already gotten your ballot, or you are waiting to vote, you'll notice Californians have several statewide measures to vote on. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield Neighborhood Reporter. One of those state measures is Prop 36, if passed would increase penalties for theft and drug trafficking.

Proposition 36 would amend a Proposition 47 which allowed theft of $950 or less and most drug possession charges be changed from felonies to misdemeanors. A change that is welcomed by some

Janelle Capra CEO of Greater Bakersfield Chamber said "It is a reformed to Prop. 47, and allows us to hold criminals accountable. Long story short is the Homeless, theft, drug addiction act. For many of us in this community and especially our downtown community where the Greater Bakersfield Chamber is, you see this every day."

Some arguments against the statewide measure and published in the Official General Election Voter Information Guide say Proposition 36 is "Too Extreme" and is a "Wasteful Approach that makes California less Safe."

Those two arguments say the prop will cost millions in taxpayer dollars, cut funding from mental health, drug and rehabilitation programs all while bringing back a "1980s 'drug war' style tactics that will fill prisons with people with drug offenses. While business owners who are in favor of these penalty changes they still understand behind these crimes are people in need of help

Harbeep Greywale an 7 Eleven Owner in Downtown Bakersfield said "I've literally had two people overdose in my parking lot. So they came in and asked me for water, I had given it to them. This was in the summer. When they walked out they just fell in the middle of my parking lot. I felt sad."

Part of the proposition 36 includes drug treatment requirements.

"Its really designed to help, even provide some level of drug diversion courses. Mental health-related treatment, to be able to offer treatment for people who need it first. For those who refuse to take advantage of that treatment there is an accountability piece to be able to stay in custody." said Brent Stratton Assistant Police Chief

According to the rebuttal against Prop 36 published in the voter guide, the statewide measure is a false promise, not a fix.

You can read more arguments for and against Proposition 36 in the General election Official Voter Information Guide. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

