The Guild House reopens in Downtown Bakersfield

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Do you want delicious homemade food just like this? Well, the Guild House has reopened again. The historic dining venue is ready for another year.

Many generations of families have been served at the Guild House in downtown Bakersfield. Their goal is to raise money and awareness for the Henrietta Weill Clinic, Mental Health Center, and it's not just the food that brings people in.

Helen Calip, is a regular at The Guild House and she says, "this is my favorite place."

It's the history that keeps them coming back. Like Cathy Curless, whose been a guest at the Guild for 35 years. "My mother and I used to come here to celebrate birthdays." She says.

Natalia Perez is a new member, but grew up in the Guild as a legacy. Her mother was once a server herself, and Natalia tells me that's what makes this house feel like home. "I truly believe this is a generational place and I think people my age or younger can also come here and eat and volunteer." Natalia says.

Glynda Martin, is a dishwasher who was once the president of the Guild. She tells me that they're looking for the next generation to join their club. "Everyone that works here is a volunteer not one person gets a paycheck. We just love working together as a team." she said.

Glynda says, as the history of this house continues to age, the memories will continue to grow, through a meal, a conversation, and tradition.

The Guild House will be open for the season from now, until June of next year... so, there is plenty of time to get your homemade rolls.

